Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission to move to long term ASM Stage-1 framework from Monday

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 10:39 PM IST

In two separate circulars, the bourses said these securities will continue in the framework but will be moved from respective lower stage ASM from March 27.

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will move to the first stage of the long term additional surveillance measure framework from March 27.

On March 10, both exchanges put the two companies under the second stage of the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.

Indiabulls Enterprises Ltd is another stock that will move from Stage II to Stage I of the long term ASM framework.