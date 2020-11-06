Adani Power share price up 4% after Q2 profit zooms to Rs 2,228 crore

Adani Power share price was up 4 percent intraday on November 6, a day after the company declared its Q2 results.

The company on November 5 said its consolidated net profit jumped manifold to Rs 2,228.05 crore in the quarter ended September 30, mainly on account of improved income. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 3.88 crore in the year-ago period, Adani Power Ltd (APL) said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the quarter also rose to Rs 8,792.28 crore from Rs 6,815.22 crore a year ago. Total expenses reduced to Rs 5,898.35 crore from Rs 6,658.44 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading at Rs 37.80, up Rs 1.40, or 3.85 percent at 11:07 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 39.90 and an intraday low of Rs 37.60.

The scrip also witnessed spurt in volume by more than 8.09 times and was trading with volumes of 1,095,009 shares, compared to its five day average of 172,605 shares, an increase of 534.40 percent.

"Energy in all forms, and power from all sources will act as a key enabler to achieve the dream of economic prosperity for India's vast population. The Group remains committed to sustainable growth of the energy infrastructure, and becoming a key contributor to the nation's economic progress," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a statement.

The company further said during the quarter, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average plant load factor (PLF) of 49.9 per cent and sales volume of 12.6 Billion Units (BU), as compared to a PLF of 59.2 per cent and sales volume of 14.5 BU recorded in the second quarter of 2019-20.