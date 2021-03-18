English
Adani Power share price at 52-week high after SC dismisses Rajasthan discoms' review plea

The plea was filed after the court in September 2020 ordered three Rajasthan power distribution companies to pay a compensatory tariff to Adani Power Rajasthan since 2013 to recover the higher cost of imported coal.

Moneycontrol News
March 18, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST
 
 
Adani Power share price touched the 52-week high of Rs 91.50, rising 5 percent intraday on March 18 after the Supreme Court (SC) dismissed a review petition filed by power distribution companies (discoms) of Rajasthan against paying compensatory tariff to the company.

In September 2020, the apex court ordered three Rajasthan power distribution companies to pay a compensatory tariff to Adani Power Rajasthan since 2013 to recover the higher cost of imported coal.

"We would like to inform that the Hon'ble Supreme Court ("SC") has dismissed the review petitions filed by Rajasthan Discoms in the matter of the SC Judgment dated August 31, 2020, pertaining to recovery of compensatory tariffs by Adani Power Rajasthan Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company," Adani Power said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on March 18.

The September 2020 judgment was in line with an order passed by the Appellate Tribunal of Electricity (APTEL) granting compensatory tariff to Adani Power Rajasthan for its 1,200-megawatt (MW) Kawai thermal power plant.

Adani Power had to resort to imported coal because of the non-supply of domestic coal. The company sought compensation for the time period between 2010 and 2018 for not receiving domestic coal linkage to Kawai plant. From 2019 on, it got a supply of domestic coal under the Shakti scheme.

adani power

At 1332 hours, Adani Power was quoting at Rs 88.90, up Rs 1.75, or 2.01 percent, on the BSE.
TAGS: #Adani Power #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Mar 18, 2021 01:47 pm

