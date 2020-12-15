PlusFinancial Times
Adani Ports shares rises 2% as JV to raise $300 million

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 478.00 on December 14, 2020 and a 52-week low of Rs 203.40 March 23, 2020.

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2020 / 11:36 AM IST
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price gained 2 percent intraday on December 15 after the company said its  joint venture would raise $300 million.

Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (AICTPL), a 50:50 joint venture of Adani Ports and Terminal Investment Limited Holding S.A., priced an offering of $300 million 3 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2031, the company said in the release.

The notes are expected to be rated “Baa3” by Moody’s Investors Service Inc, “BBB-” Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and “BBB-” by Fitch Ratings Inc.

AICTPL intends to use the proceeds from the offering, upon receipt of requisite approvals, to repay all of its existing senior indebtedness and to repay a portion of the subordinated shareholder loans availed by it, the company added.

At 1119 hours, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 475, up Rs 8, or 1.71 percent on the BSE.

adani

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 478 on December 14, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 203.40 on March 23, 2020.  It is trading 0.63 percent below its 52-week high and 133.53 percent above its 52-week low.
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Dec 15, 2020 11:36 am

