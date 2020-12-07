Adani Ports Shares Hit 52-Week High; Brokerages Raise Target Price

live bse live

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price rose percent in the early trade on December 7 after brokerages raised the target price of the stock.

The share has touched a 52-week high of Rs 467.90 and rose 37 percent in the last 6 months.

CLSA

Research house maintained a buy and raised target price to Rs 540 from Rs 425.

It raised EPS 12% over FY22-23CL to factor-in a rebound in volume.

Jefferies

Jefferies has maintained a buy and raised target price to Rs 525 from Rs 475 per share.

The company showcased management focus to improve Krishnapatnam Port’s margins. Jefferies revised its FY21e-23e estimates by 3-7% to factor the November 2020 volume data.

The continuing operational improvement and continuing reduction in promoter pledges should drive further re-rating from current levels, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

Research house maintained a buy and raised the target price to Rs 530 per share.

Nomura raised EBIDTA estimates by 3-4% over FY21-23 on strong operation turnaround.

Krishnapatnam Port’s (KPCL)’s turnaround faster than our expectations, said Nomura.

The overall volume outlook strong with momentum continuing into 3QFY21, while KPCL acquisition significantly value-accretive, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:22 hrs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 466.30, up Rs 12.60, or 2.78 percent on the BSE.