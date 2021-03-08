Adani Ports shares hit 52-week high as board approves Rs 800 crore investment by Windy Lakeside

Reuters

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 768.40, rising over 2 percent in early trade on March 8 after the company board approved the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis to Windy Lakeside Investment.

The board of directors of Adani Ports and SEZ at its meeting approved the issuance, offer and allotment of up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 to Windy Lakeside Investment, on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 800 per equity share (at a premium of Rs 798 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 800 crore subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company, as per the company release.

The board, in the aforesaid connection, approved the issue of the notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company to be held on April 6, 2021, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders for the proposed preferential issue.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 935

The preferential issue at Rs 800 per share cements the valuation. The valuation will have the flexibility to raise capital for future acquisition including CONCOR, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 730

0.5% equity stake being bought at a premium to the current price. The transaction must be seen in the context of the Gangavaram Port acquisition from the same PE investor. It highlights this investor's confidence in the company, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:20 hrs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 764.10, up Rs 15.55, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

