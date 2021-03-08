English
Adani Ports shares hit 52-week high as board approves Rs 800 crore investment by Windy Lakeside

Research firm Citi has kept a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 935.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 768.40, rising over 2 percent in early trade on March 8 after the company board approved the issue of equity shares on a preferential basis to Windy Lakeside Investment.

The board of directors of Adani Ports and SEZ at its meeting approved the issuance, offer and allotment of up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 to Windy Lakeside Investment, on a preferential basis, at a price of Rs 800 per equity share (at a premium of Rs 798 per equity share) aggregating to Rs 800 crore subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and the shareholders of the company, as per the company release.

The board, in the aforesaid connection, approved the issue of the notice convening an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the company to be held on April 6, 2021, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders for the proposed preferential issue.

Also Read - Adani Ports acquires 31.5% stake in Gangavaram Port for Rs 1,954 crore

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 935

The preferential issue at Rs 800 per share cements the valuation. The valuation will have the flexibility to raise capital for future acquisition including CONCOR, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 730

0.5% equity stake being bought at a premium to the current price. The transaction must be seen in the context of the Gangavaram Port acquisition from the same PE investor. It highlights this investor's confidence in the company, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:20 hrs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 764.10, up Rs 15.55, or 2.08 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Mar 8, 2021 09:41 am

