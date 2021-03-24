Adani Ports shares continue to gain after acquiring controlling stake in Gangavaram Port

live bse live

Adani Ports share price continued its upward move for the fourth consecutive day on March 24. The stock price has risen over 8 percent in the last 3 days. Today morning, it was trading at Rs 747.55, up Rs 9.35, or 1.27 percent.

The country's largest private multi-port operator said last week that it will acquire controlling interest in Gangavaram Port (GPL) from DVS Raju and family for Rs 3,604 crore taking its stake in GPL to 89.6 percent.

GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.

“Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), India's largest private ports and logistics company, is acquiring the 58.1 percent stake held by DVS Raju and family in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL),” the company said in a statement.

The acquisition is valued at Rs 3,604 crore.

“Ports play a major role in shaping the future. Through APSEZ''s 89.6 percent stake in Gangavaram port, the Adani Group will greatly expand its pan-India cargo presence. As India''s largest private sector port developer and operator, we will accelerate India''s and AP''s industrialisation,” Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

Adani Ports stock movement since last 1 month

It is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MT capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.

Domestic brokerage firm ICICI Securities has a buy call on the stock with target of Rs 790 per share. The stock is in strong uptrend. It has generated a breakout above a falling channel containing last two weeks' breather, it said.

Adand Rathi also has a buy with target of Rs 790 per share on Adani Ports. It is of the view that the stock has been in a secular uptrend for quite a long time and has managed to gauge the market volatility. It witnessed a reversal from the support of its 21-DEMA on the daily chart indicating bullishness in the counter. On the oscillator front, 14-period RSI has also seen a resurgence from the previous swing low and is all set to march northwards in the coming future, the brokerage firm added.

Global research firm Morgan Stanley has maintained its overweight call on the stock with target at Rs 733 per share. It believes that the Gangavaram Port deal is value accretive adding that the Port has a strong balancesheet, steady cash flow generation, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.