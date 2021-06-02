MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Adani Ports share prices rises 3% on improved operational performance in May

The company share price rose 147 percent in the last one-year.

Moneycontrol News
June 02, 2021 / 11:05 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price added 3 percent intraday on June 2 after the company reported improved operational performance in the month of May 2021.

In May, the company's handled cargo volume stood at 25.65 MMT, registering a growth of 79% on year-on-year basis. In the container segment, the company handled volume of 0.72 MN TEU’s in May, registering a growth of 67% on year-on-year basis.

Mundra port handled container volume of 0.56 MN TEU’s thus registering a growth of 61% on a year-on-year basis.

The company share price rose 147 percent in the last one-year.

The company had reported a 285.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,287.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

Close

Related stories

Its revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 23.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,608 crore, following a 27 percent growth in cargo volume and a 30 percent rise in port revenue.

adani

At 09:56 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 814.30, up Rs 16.15, or 2.02 percent.

The share touched a 52-week of high Rs 885.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 298.10 on 07 April, 2021 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.99 percent below its 52-week high and 173.16 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 2, 2021 11:05 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.