Adani Ports share prices rises 3% on improved operational performance in May

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price added 3 percent intraday on June 2 after the company reported improved operational performance in the month of May 2021.

In May, the company's handled cargo volume stood at 25.65 MMT, registering a growth of 79% on year-on-year basis. In the container segment, the company handled volume of 0.72 MN TEU’s in May, registering a growth of 67% on year-on-year basis.

Mundra port handled container volume of 0.56 MN TEU’s thus registering a growth of 61% on a year-on-year basis.

The company share price rose 147 percent in the last one-year.

The company had reported a 285.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,287.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

Its revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 23.5 percent YoY to Rs 3,608 crore, following a 27 percent growth in cargo volume and a 30 percent rise in port revenue.

At 09:56 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 814.30, up Rs 16.15, or 2.02 percent.

The share touched a 52-week of high Rs 885.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 298.10 on 07 April, 2021 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 7.99 percent below its 52-week high and 173.16 percent above its 52-week low.