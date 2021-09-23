Adani Ports share price rises on acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port

live bse live

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price gained 1 percent in the early trade on September 23 after the company completed the acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port from Government of Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a release.

The company has paid Rs 644.78 crore for the 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port.

Gangavaram Port was incorporated on 27 September, 2001 and is engaged in the business of handling various types of Dry bulk and

Break bulk cargo.

At 09:17 hrs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 752.65, up Rs 7.95, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 901 and a 52-week low of Rs 312.00 on 09 June, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.47 percent below its 52-week high and 141.23 percent above its 52-week low.