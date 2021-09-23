MARKET NEWS

Adani Ports share price rises on acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port

The company has paid Rs 644.78 crore for the 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price gained 1 percent in the early trade on September 23 after the company completed the acquisition of 10.4 percent stake of Gangavaram Port from Government of Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a release.

Gangavaram Port was incorporated on 27 September, 2001 and is engaged in the business of handling various types of Dry bulk and

Break bulk cargo.

At 09:17 hrs, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 752.65, up Rs 7.95, or 1.07 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 901 and a 52-week low of Rs 312.00 on 09 June, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 16.47 percent below its 52-week high and 141.23 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Sep 23, 2021 09:36 am

