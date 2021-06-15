MARKET NEWS

Adani Ports share price rises after global brokerage retains 'buy'

Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with target at Rs 1,000 per share. It is of the view that the negative news flow around Group companies is a sentiment negative adding that it is unlikely to have any impact on companies business prospects.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST
 
 
Adani Ports share price gained a percent in the morning session on June 15.

Adani Group stocks have been on the radar after reports made rounds about NSDL freezing 3 FPI accounts of Adani companies. As a result, Adani group stocks yesterday fell 5-20 percent.

However, the accounts of three foreign funds that are big stakeholders of Adani group companies are not frozen, a top official of the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) informed the port-to-energy conglomerate.

To be sure, the NSDL website still shows that the accounts of the three so-called foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are frozen. But this punitive action pertains to older cases, NSDL officials told Moneycontrol, asking not to be named.

Also read: NSDL says accounts of foreign funds invested in Adani companies are not frozen

With Adani stocks in the news, global research firm Citi has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,000 per share. It is of the view that the negative news flow around Group companies is a sentiment negative adding that it is unlikely to have any impact on companies business prospects, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Citi believes that Adani Ports is well-positioned to grow its already high market share. "The current valuation is attractive," it added.

Also read: Adani group stock bounce back after NSDL says FPI accounts in Adani companies are not frozen

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
TAGS: #Adani Ports #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jun 15, 2021 09:47 am

