Adani Ports share price rises 2% as it acquires 31.5% stake in Gangavaram Port

The company is acquiring the Warburg Pincus stake for a consideration of Rs 1,954 crore.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) share price added over 2 percent in the early trade on March 4 as the company said it is acquiring stake in Gangavaram Port.

"... is acquiring the 31.5% stake held by Windy Lakeside Investment (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus) in Gangavaram Port (GPL)," company said in a press release.

The company is acquiring the Warburg Pincus stake of ~ 16.3 crore shares (31.5%) at Rs 120 per share for a consideration of Rs 1,954 crore and subject to regulatory approvals, the company added.

The company is also in discussions with DVS Raju & Family for their 58.1% stake (~ 30 crore shares) in GPL, it added.

GPL is the second largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT capacity established under concession from Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) that extends till 2059.

In FY20, GPL had a cargo volume of 34.5 MMT, generated revenue of Rs 1,082 crore, EBITDA of Rs 634 crore (margin of 59%) and PAT of Rs 516 crore.

GPL is debt-free with cash balance of over Rs 500 crore.

"The location of GPL in the north of AP is a strategic complement to our recent acquisition of the Port of Krishnapatnam that serves the south of AP. We believe that GPL holds great potential to complement its bulk cargo terminals with new cargo catagories that we intend to develop," said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

At 09:20 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 741.90, up Rs 12.35, or 1.69 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 754.65 and 52-week low of Rs 203.40 on March 3, 2021 and March 23, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.69 percent below its 52-week high and 264.75 percent above its 52-week low.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 935

The company’s cash flows remain strong and balance sheet is healthy. Its 9MFY21 free cash flow (FCF) was at Rs 4,240 crore, up 227% YoY, while FY21 FCF is estimated at Rs 5,600 crore.
first published: Mar 4, 2021 09:48 am

