Adani Ports rises 4% on robust operational performance in April

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 885 and a 52-week low of Rs 256.05 on 07 April, 2021 and 06 May, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price added over 4 percent intraday on May 3 after the company reported operational performance for April 2021.

The company handled cargo volume of 24.46 MMT in April 2021, registering a growth of 86 percent on a year-on-year basis.

In the container segment, the company handled a volume of 0.69 million TEU’s in April 2021, registering a 98 percent growth YoY.

At 12:06 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 749.40, up Rs 19.50, or 2.67 percent on the BSE. It is the top gainer on the Nifty50 index

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 885 and a 52-week low of Rs 256.05 on 07 April, 2021 and 06 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.32 percent below its 52-week high and 192.68 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: May 3, 2021 12:20 pm

