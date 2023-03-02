Adani Ports logs 10% YoY rise in February cargo volumes; stock rises

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone closed rallied 3.5 percent on March 2 after the Adani Group firm reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in cargo volumes for February. The firm said it has handled approximately 26.5 MM of total cargo.

In its business update, Adani Ports said it clocked an 8.5 percent YoY growth in cargo volumes at approximately 307 MMT from April 2022-February 2023.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports clocked a 3.50 percent rise to settle at Rs 623.20 on BSE today. The scrip had witnessed an intra-day high of Rs 634.15 while the 52-week low stands at Rs 394.95.

The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.34 lakh crore on BSE. A total of 21.88 lakh shares were traded today amounting to a turnover of Rs 133.67 crore on BSE.

Moneycontrol News