Adani Ports logs 10% YoY rise in February cargo volumes; stock rises

Adani Ports clocked a 3.50 percent rise in shares to close at Rs 623.20 on BSE today

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone closed rallied 3.5 percent on March 2 after the Adani Group firm reported a 10 percent year-on-year rise in cargo volumes for February. The firm said it has handled approximately 26.5 MM of total cargo.

In its business update, Adani Ports said it clocked an 8.5 percent YoY growth in cargo volumes at approximately 307 MMT from April 2022-February 2023.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Ports clocked a 3.50 percent rise to settle at Rs 623.20 on BSE today. The scrip had witnessed an intra-day high of Rs 634.15 while the 52-week low stands at Rs 394.95.

The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.34 lakh crore on BSE. A total of 21.88 lakh shares were traded today amounting to a turnover of Rs 133.67 crore on BSE.

Sentiments around the Adani Group stocks have turned weak since January 25 after a report by Hindenburg Research alleged accounting frauds, stock manipulations and money laundering by the Adani Group, which wiped out more than $140 billion of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate's market value.

On these lines, the Supreme Court earlier today asked the SEBI to probe within two months allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and any lapses in regulatory disclosures, and also set up a panel to look into the protection of Indian investors.

The top court said it was appropriate to set up such a panel of experts in order to “protect Indian investors against the volatility of the kind which has been witnessed in the recent past”.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports had reported a 16.04 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 1,315.54 crore, as against Rs 1,567.01 crore a year back.

The revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 4,786.17 crore, up 17.53 percent from Rs 4,071.98 crore logged in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.