Adani Ports hits 52-week high on highest-ever monthly cargo volume

It also achieved its highest container throughput of 586952 TEUs and continues to be the largest container port in the country.

January 04, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
 
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) touched its 52-week high of Rs 510.90 after the company reported highest-ever monthly cargo volume.

In December 2020, APSEZ handled a cargo volume of 27.2 MMT (includes 3.5 MMT of Krishnapatnam Port acquired in October 2020). The growth excluding KPCL was 14 percent month on month and 28 percent year on year.

In December 2020, its flagship Mundra port handled highest ever cargo volume of 15.24 MMT registering a cargo volume growth of 44 percent year on year. It also achieved the highest container throughput of 586952 TEUs and continues to be the largest container port in the country.

For 9MFY21, Mundra port handled a cargo volume of 104 MMT, which was equivalent to the volume it handled in 9MFY20, thus recovering the entire 30 decline in Q1FY21 due to COVID-19.

At 10:12 hours, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 500.60, down Rs 3.25, or 0.65 percent.
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 4, 2021 11:11 am

