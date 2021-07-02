MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Adani Ports gains 2% after a foreign brokerage raises target, maintains 'buy'

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 901 and a 52-week low of Rs 298.10 on 09 June, 2021 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
July 02, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price added over 2 percent intraday on July 2 after foreign broking house Nomura maintained buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 890 per share.

The group-linked concerns are overdone as company largely de-linked from the group after improved governance. The company remains financially sound and more than 15 percent share price correction makes the company attractive, CNBC-TV18 said quoting Nomura.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 09:36 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 717.40, up Rs 14.35, or 2.04 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 901 and a 52-week low of Rs 298.10 on 09 June, 2021 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.38 percent below its 52-week high and 140.66 percent above its 52-week low.

adaniport
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jul 2, 2021 10:05 am

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Working Capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.