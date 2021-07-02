Adani Ports gains 2% after a foreign brokerage raises target, maintains 'buy'

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price added over 2 percent intraday on July 2 after foreign broking house Nomura maintained buy rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 890 per share.

The group-linked concerns are overdone as company largely de-linked from the group after improved governance. The company remains financially sound and more than 15 percent share price correction makes the company attractive, CNBC-TV18 said quoting Nomura.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 09:36 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 717.40, up Rs 14.35, or 2.04 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 901 and a 52-week low of Rs 298.10 on 09 June, 2021 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 20.38 percent below its 52-week high and 140.66 percent above its 52-week low.