Adani Ports buyback to open on September 6; shares gain 5%

Share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 5.7 percent intraday on August 26 ahead of company's buyback that will open on September 6.

The company in its press release said that the buyback of equity shares will open on September 6 and will close on September 20.

The last date for settlement of bids on the stock exchanges is on or before October 1, 2019.

The company is proposed to buyback of up to 3,92,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 500 per equity share payable in cash for an amount aggregating up to Rs 19,60,00,00,000 on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer route.