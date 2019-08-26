App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports buyback to open on September 6; shares gain 5%

The last date for settlement of bids on the stock exchanges is on or before October 1, 2019

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone gained 5.7 percent intraday on August 26 ahead of company's buyback that will open on September 6.

The company in its press release said that the buyback of equity shares will open on September 6 and will close on September 20.

The last date for settlement of bids on the stock exchanges is on or before October 1, 2019.

Close

The company is proposed to buyback of up to 3,92,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 500 per equity share payable in cash for an amount aggregating up to Rs 19,60,00,00,000 on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer route.

At 12:16 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 357.65, up Rs 8.25, or 2.36 percent on the BSE.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 26, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.