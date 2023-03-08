 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group stocks gain for 6th session; loan pre-payment stokes rally

Moneycontrol News
Mar 08, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

The conglomerate’s market capitalisation has jumped from Rs 6.81 lakh crore to Rs 8.84 lakh crore in the last five sessions.

Adani shares soared for the sixth straight session on March 8 after the ports-to-FMCG conglomerate prepaid Rs 7,374-crore loan to release some pledged shares in its group companies.

Adani Enterprises gained over 1.65 percent. The stock’s exit from NSE’s additional surveillance framework also buoyed the investor sentiment.

Adani Green EnergyAdani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Transmission touched the 5 percent upper circuit. According to Bloomberg data, about 4.43 million shares of Adani Power also changed hands on the NSE in three bunched trades.

Meanwhile, ACC Ltd added 0.7 percent and Ambuja Cements rose 0.5 percent.