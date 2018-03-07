App
Mar 07, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Group stocks fall up to 11% after Subramaniam Swamy's comments on Gautam Adani

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission shares were down up to 11 percent intraday.

Moneycontrol News
Adani Group stocks continued to see sharp fall for the second consecutive session on Wednesday after BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy on Tuesday trained his guns on the Adani group and its promoter Gautam Adani in particular.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports and Adani Transmission shares were down up to 11 percent intraday.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy on Twitter said, "The biggest NPA trapeze artiste in PSUs is Gautam Adani. It is time he is made accountable or a PIL is inevitable."

When asked by CNBC TV18 if he will take Adani to court, Swamy responded that he does not have the time but the finance ministry must probe the matter.

The Adani Group’s Executive Director Ameet Desai, in a video statement, without naming Swamy, clarified that Adani Group's dependence on PSU borrowings is less than 50 percent.

"Group’s dependence on PSU bank for long-term borrowings is less than 50 percent at about Rs 34,000 crore and is regularly serviced," Desai said. He also underlined that Adani's have a good credit rating due to which they even raise money overseas.

At 15:18 hours IST, the stock price of Adani Enterprises was down 7.18 percent at Rs 172.50, Adani Power down 7.11 percent at Rs 27.45 while Adani Transmission declined 7.34 percent to Rs 180.60 and Adani Ports was quoting at Rs 378.60, down 6.24 percent on the BSE.

