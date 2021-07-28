Adani Group stock in focus; NSDL rectifies status of Adani group linked FPIs

live bse live

Adani Group stocks including Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas and Adani Green Energy are in focus today, July 28, after National Services and Depository (NSDL) rectified the status of Adani group linked FPIs.

"After the fiasco with Adani Group and three foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), NSDL has changed its website entries to rectify an error that had led to confusion in the stock markets and caused volatility in the price of Adani group shares, reported Business Line.

Albula Investment Fund, Cresta, and APMS Investment Fund together hold 6.82 percent in Adani Enterprises, 8.03 percent in Adani Transmission, 5.92 percent in Adani Total Gas and 3.58 percent in Adani Green, it added.

A month ago, Adani Group had quashed reports about the National Securities Depository Ltd freezing three FPI accounts related to the group.

Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,412.00, up Rs 15.40, or 1.10 percent, Adani Transmission was quoting at Rs 925.00, up Rs 22.25, or 2.46 percent.