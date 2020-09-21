Adani Green share price gains 3% as Vanguard buys 1.3 crore shares at Rs 666.96

Adani Green Energy share price gained 3 percent in the morning session on September 21 after Vanguard Group Inc acquired shares in the company.

According to data available on NSE, Vanguard Group Inc A/C Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund A Series of V I E I F acquired 1,30,84,019 equity shares in the company at Rs 666.96 per share.

The stock was trading at Rs 684.45, up Rs 19.85, or 2.99 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 685.90 and an intraday low of Rs 674.10.

Media reports say that Adani Green Energy is looking to tie-up with some banks to avail greenfield funding for its under-construction assets.

The company will raise $1.8 billion for the under-construction and contracted portfolio of 12 GW, which includes the country’s first manufacturing-linked solar power plant of 8 GW, Mint reported.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or institutions increasing their shareholding with the stock showing strong momentum: price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.