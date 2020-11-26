Adani Green share price falls 3% after Vistra ITCL offloads 3.35 crore shares

Adani Green Energy share price was down over 3 percent in the morning trade on November 26 after Vistra ITCL India released 3.35 crore equity shares of the company.

The stock, which has shed more than 8 percent in the last two days, was trading at Rs 1,106.35, down Rs 38.40, or 3.35 percent at 0933 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,142.50 and an intraday low of Rs 1,087.55. It hit the lower circuit of Rs 1087.55 on BSE.

The company's consolidated net profit dropped 81.2 percent to Rs 18.8 crore on a 11.1 percent fall in net sales to Rs 599.95 crore in Q2 September 2020 over the year-ago period.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company's book value per share has been deteriorating for the last two years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish. The company has been reporting a decline in quarterly net profit with falling profit margin (YoY).

