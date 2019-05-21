Adani Green adds 3% after promoters offer to sell stake

Shares of Adani Green rallied nearly 3 percent intraday on May 21 after the promoters decided to offer up to 5.59 percent stake via Offer for Sale (OFS).

The company in its BSE release said that two promoters, Adani Tradeline LLP and Universal Trade and Investment, would together offer 8.75 crore shares at an offer price of Rs 43 per piece.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 77.60 and 52-week low of Rs 22.75 on 7 August 2018 and 2 July 2018, respectively.

At 0936 hrs, Adani Green was quoting Rs 44.20, up 2.79 percent on the BSE.