English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Adani Green Energy shares hit 52-week high on receiving 300 MW wind power project order

There were pending buy orders of 20,031 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News
March 22, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Green Energy share price was locked in five percent upper circuit and touched 52-week high of Rs 1,251.05 on March 22 after the company was awarded 300 MW wind power project.

There were pending buy orders of 20,031 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen (AREHFL) received the letter of award (LOA) to set up 300 MW Wind Power Project.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited (AREHFL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), had participated in the tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X).

Close

Related stories

With this, AGEL’s total renewable capacity now stands at 15,165 MW, of which 3395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11,770 MW projects are under implementation.

“Wind energy forms an essential part of our business approach and is expected to continue a vital contribution to our growth plans. This award of 300 MW wind power project is in line with our commitment to ramp up creation of a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future," said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy.

At 09:22 hrs Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 1,251.05, up Rs 59.55, or 5 percent on the BSE.

adani green

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.89 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 661.93.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 9.20 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 135.98.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Green Energy #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Mar 22, 2021 10:33 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.