Adani Green Energy shares hit 52-week high on receiving 300 MW wind power project order

Adani Green Energy share price was locked in five percent upper circuit and touched 52-week high of Rs 1,251.05 on March 22 after the company was awarded 300 MW wind power project.

There were pending buy orders of 20,031 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen (AREHFL) received the letter of award (LOA) to set up 300 MW Wind Power Project.

The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years.

Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen Limited (AREHFL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), had participated in the tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X).

With this, AGEL’s total renewable capacity now stands at 15,165 MW, of which 3395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11,770 MW projects are under implementation.

“Wind energy forms an essential part of our business approach and is expected to continue a vital contribution to our growth plans. This award of 300 MW wind power project is in line with our commitment to ramp up creation of a sustainable ecosystem for transitioning towards a greener future," said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy.

At 09:22 hrs Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 1,251.05, up Rs 59.55, or 5 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.89 per share. (Dec, 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 661.93.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 9.20 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 135.98.