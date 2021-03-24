English
Adani Green Energy share price hits 52-week high on acquisition of solar projects

With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Adani Green Energy share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,341.60 on March 24 after the company signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in two SPVs.

".... today announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% stake in two SPVs holding 74.94 MW operating solar projects of Sterling & Wilson, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company," company said in the release.

The projects, commissioned in 2017, are located in Medak District of Telangana and have long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited, it added.

The enterprise valuation of the target SPV is Rs 446 crore.

With this acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity to 3,470 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 15,240 MW.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

"Strengthening our portfolio through organic and inorganic growth opportunities is an integral part of the our vision to build a capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and become the largest renewables company in the world," said Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy.

"We will leverage the strength of our platform and capital management philosophy to achieve operational improvements and value-accretive returns from the project,” he added.

adani green

At 12:50 hrs Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 1,302.45, down Rs 9.75, or 0.74 percent on the BSE.
TAGS: #Adani Green Energy #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Mar 24, 2021 01:49 pm

