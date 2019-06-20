App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy rises 6% on LoA for power projects

Projects are expected to be commissioned by Q4FY 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Adani Green Energy rose 6 percent in the early trade on June 20 after it received letters of award (loA) setting up wind-solar hybrid power projects.

Adani Renewable Energy Park (Gujarat), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy had won bids for setting up 600 MWac ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects in a tender issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India. The company has received letters of award from SEC I for the same, as per company's press release.

The fixed PPA tariff is Rs 2.69/ kWh for a period of 25 years.

Close

Projects are expected to be commissioned by Q4FY 2021, it added.

related news

With this, company's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India stands at 5.16 GWac with 2.02 GWac operational projects and balance 3.14 GWac in development stage.

At 09:30 hrs Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 40.75, up Rs 1.10, or 2.77 percent on the BSE.

For more market news, click here



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.