 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Adani Green Energy, NDTV to move to ASM stage-1 framework from Monday

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:13 PM IST

Leading bourses NSE and BSE have said that two Adani group stocks — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — will be moved to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework from Monday.

Leading bourses NSE and BSE on Friday said two Adani group stocks — Adani Green Energy and NDTV — will be moved to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measures (ASM) framework from Monday.

These securities will continue in the framework but will be moved from long-term ASM framework Stage II to Stage I from March 20, according to separate circulars.

The move also comes close on the heels of the two exchanges excluding Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar under the short-term ASM on Thursday.

Last week, both NSE and BSE announced that they had moved stocks of Adani Green Energy and NDTV to long-term ASM framework Stage II from Stage I.