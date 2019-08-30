App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy gains 10% on acquisition of solar assets from Essel Green

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Adani Green Energy added more than 10 percent in the early trade on August 30 after the company said it is going to acquire 205 MW operating solar assets of Essel Green Energy.

The company in its press release said that it has signed a securities purchase agreement for the acquisition of 205 MW operating solar assets of Essel Green Energy (EGEPL) and Essel Infraprojects (EIL).

All the assets have long term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with various state electricity distribution companies.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

The acquisition of these assets is at an enterprise valuation of approximately Rs 1,300 crore.

"This is our first brownfield acquisition of operating assets. It expands our footprint in states where we already have a presence, and with our strong operational expertise, will deliver significant value for our shareholders, said Jayant Parimal, CEO of Adani Green Energy.

At 0929 hrs, Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 46.95, up Rs 3.60, or 8.30 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:44 am

