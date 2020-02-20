App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Gas share price gains 12% on clean chit from PNGRB

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 185.60 and 52-week low Rs 85.00 on 02 January, 2020 and 04 February, 2019, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Adani Gas share price rose nearly 13 percent intraday on February 20 after the company got a clean chit from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

PNGRB disposed of a November 29 show-cause notice to the company and also approved Total's 37 percent stake buy in Adani Gas, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.

At 1518 hours, Adani Gas Limited was quoting at Rs 174.35, up Rs 10.05, or 6.12 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 185.60 on January 2, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 85 on February 4, 2019.

It is trading 1.56 percent below its 52-week high and 114.94 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 03:30 pm

tags #Adani Gas #Buzzing Stocks

