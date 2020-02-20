Adani Gas share price gains 12% on clean chit from PNGRB

Adani Gas share price rose nearly 13 percent intraday on February 20 after the company got a clean chit from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).

PNGRB disposed of a November 29 show-cause notice to the company and also approved Total's 37 percent stake buy in Adani Gas, CNBC-TV18 quoted sources as saying.

At 1518 hours, Adani Gas Limited was quoting at Rs 174.35, up Rs 10.05, or 6.12 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 185.60 on January 2, 2020 and 52-week low of Rs 85 on February 4, 2019.

It is trading 1.56 percent below its 52-week high and 114.94 percent above its 52-week low.