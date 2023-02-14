 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Enterprises trades in the red ahead of Q3 results: Here’s what to expect

Moneycontrol News
Feb 14, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

Adani Enterprises has wiped out half of its wealth since the publication of Hindenburg Research report on January 24

Shares of Adani Group flagship Adani Enterprises traded in the red in the opening hours on February 14, ahead of the Q3 results due later in the day.

Bloomberg estimates indicate that the company may post a revenue of Rs 29,245 crore and a net profit of Rs 582.80 crore, with an expected EBITDA of Rs 1952 crore. In the same period a year ago, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 98 crore on a revenue of Rs 18,757 crore.

At 9:30am, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,690.40 apiece on the NSE, lower by 1.59 percent.

If we look at the bottomline trend, the company posted a net profit of Rs 255 crore in March 2022, Rs 410 crore in June 2022 and Rs 438 crore in the last quarter.