Adani Enterprises touches 52-week high on MoU with US-based co

Shares of Adani Enterprises touched its 52-week high of Rs 188.20, gaining nearly 3 percent intraday on October 29 after the company partnered with US-based digital realty company to build India’s data centre infrastructure.

The company entered into a partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world’s leading global provider of data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between Adani Enterprises and Digital Realty, they will jointly evaluate developing and operating data centres, data centre parks and cultivating undersea cable provider communities of interest across India, as per BSE release.

"The skill sets of the two companies are complementary, and together we can provide unmatched products and solutions to customers in India," said Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani.