Adani Enterprises cracks further on selling pressure, group stocks under ASM

Share price of Adani Enterprises took a fresh knock on February 3, a day after it was placed under National Stock Exchange's Additional Surveillance Measure framework.

At 10 am, the stock was trading at Rs 1,252.20 apiece on the NSE, down by 22 percent. The stock is now down close to 60 percent in the past five trading sessions.

The ASM list is a list of securities that get monitored due to factors like price fluctuation, volatility, volume variance, etc.

Also Read: NSE puts Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Ambuja Cements under ASM framework amid stock rout

In another development, Adani Enterprises was removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7. S&P Dow Jones Indices in a note said Adani Enterprises would be removed from the indices following a media and stakeholder analysis triggered by allegations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. Adani Enterprises along with other group companies have been in focus since a report from Hindenburg Research alleged the Group's role in improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about the high debt and valuations of the seven listed Adani firms. Related stories Hyderabad gears up for India's first Formula-E Prix ; Anand Mahindra urges fans to cheer his team

F&O Manual: Traders expect selloff in afternoon amid Adani rout

Singapore Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon shares bench with CJI Chandrachud in SC Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000 crore FPO was called off following the report, despite achieving full subscription. In a message, Gautam Adani said pushing ahead with the issue would have been not "morally correct" after a massive erosion in stock price. Bloomberg reported that the Group is in talks with lenders to prepay and release pledged shares as Adani seeks to restore confidence in the financial health of his conglomerate. The group hasn't faced margin calls on these pledges and is seeking the prepayment proactively, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Moneycontrol News