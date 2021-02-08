Adani Enterprises shares hit new 52-week high after arm picks up 23.5% stake in Mumbai International Airport

live bse live

Adani Enterprises share price gained 5 percent intraday on February 8 after the company's arm Adani Airports acquired stake in Mumbai International Airport.

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, has acquired 23.5 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius), or Bidvest, for Rs 1,685.25 crore, the company informed exchanges on February 7.

AAHL, the Adani Group’s holding company for its airports business, bought 28,20,00,000 equity shares in MIAL, it said in the regulatory filing.

AAHL said this acquisition forms part of the transaction pursuant to which it proposes to acquire controlling interest in MIAL as specified in their intimation dated August 31, 2020.

"In continuation of our earlier intimation dated 31st August, 2020, we would like to inform that AAHL has acquired 23.5 percent equity stake i.e. 28,20,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 of MIAL from ACSA and Bidvest," AAHL said.

This new acquisition allows Adani Group to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

The stock was trading at Rs 628.80, up Rs 33.25, or 5.58 percent at 09:51 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 638.05. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 638.05 and an intraday low of Rs 604.35.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities is of the view that for the positional traders, Rs 545 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same, we can expect further uptrend up to 700-731. However, a close below Rs 545 traders may prefer to exit out from trading long positions.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.