App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterprises share price rises 2% on signing MoU with Airbus India

The MoU was signed by Anand Stanley, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia and Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Adani
Adani
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Enterprises share price rose 2 percent intraday on February 7 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus India at the Defence Expo 2020.

The companies will explore collaboration opportunities in the aircraft services space for India and South Asian markets.

The MoU was signed by Anand Stanley, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia and Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace to "leverage synergies" in the aerospace and civil aviation sectors, they said.

Close

"With Adani's recent foray into airports, a potential collaboration will leverage synergies of the product and services excellence of Airbus with the infrastructure, engineering and mega project execution capabilities of Adani.

related news

At 11:26 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 239.15, up by Rs 2.70 or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Adani Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.