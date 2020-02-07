Adani Enterprises share price rises 2% on signing MoU with Airbus India

Adani Enterprises share price rose 2 percent intraday on February 7 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus India at the Defence Expo 2020.

The companies will explore collaboration opportunities in the aircraft services space for India and South Asian markets.

The MoU was signed by Anand Stanley, President and MD, Airbus India & South Asia and Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace to "leverage synergies" in the aerospace and civil aviation sectors, they said.

"With Adani's recent foray into airports, a potential collaboration will leverage synergies of the product and services excellence of Airbus with the infrastructure, engineering and mega project execution capabilities of Adani.

At 11:26 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 239.15, up by Rs 2.70 or 1.14 percent on the BSE.