Adani Enterprises share gains 2% on JV with EdgeConneX

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 830.85 and a 52-week low of Rs 116.25 on 19 February 2021 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
February 23, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST
 
 
Adani Enterprises share price added over 2 percent in early trade on February 23 after the company formed a joint venture (JV) with EdgeConneX.

The company in a press release said that it has an establishment of a 50:50 joint venture with EdgeConneX.

The JV will develop and operate data centres throughout India, leveraging the two partners complementary expertise and capabilities, the company said in the release.

In addition to full-scale data centres, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity.

"In addition to EdgeConneX’s domain expertise and cutting-edge technology in the data centre business, we have been very impressed with the agility they bring to the joint venture,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

At 09:43 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 812.90, up Rs 7.00, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.

adani

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 830.85 and 52-week low Rs 116.25 on 19 February, 2021 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.34 percent below its 52-week high and 597.98 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Adani Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Feb 23, 2021 10:38 am

