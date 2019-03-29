Adani Enterprises rises 6% on formation of a subsidiary

Shares of Adani Enterprises surged more than 6 percent intraday on March 29 after Adani Defence Systems and Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated a new entity namely Adani Rave Gears India.

The Gautam Adani-owned company in its BSE release said that the company was incorporated "for manufacturing, building, repairing, refitting, inventing, experimenting, testing, originating, fabricating, subcontracting, importing, exporting, dealing, assembling, sale of all kind of high precision gears and gearboxes for use in every type of defence and civil systems".

Adani Rave Gears India was incorporated on March 27 and has a paid-up capital of Rs 1,00,000.

At 1219 hrs, Adani Enterprises was quoting Rs 147.05, up 6.37 percent on the BSE.