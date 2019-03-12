Adani Enterprises rises 3% on LoA from NHAI for 2 projects worth Rs 2,923 crore

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose 4.3 percent intraday Tuesday after company's subsidiary received letter of award from NHAI for 2 projects.

Adani Transport, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has been awarded two hybrid annuity road projects from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the state of Telangana.

The projects include four laning from Mancherial to Repallewada and four laning from Suryapet to Khammam in Telengana worth of Rs 1,356.90 crore and Rs 1,566.30 crore, respectively.

At 11:38 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 145.70, up Rs 6.55, or 4.71 percent on the BSE.

