Adani Enterprises dips 2% despite winning key environmental approval for Australian coal mine

Shares of Adani Enterprises dipped 2 percent intraday on April 9 despite inching closer to opening a thermal coal mine in the Australian state of Queensland after Australia's environment minister approved a groundwater management plan.
"This decision does not comprise the final approval for this project," Minister for the Environment Melissa Price said in a statement.
The miner still requires 9 more environmental plan approvals for the coal mine to go ahead, Price added.
At 1232 hrs, Adani Enterprises was quoting Rs 139.10, down 2.01 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 12:37 pm