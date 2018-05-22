Action Construction Equipment rises 4% on 10 times jump in Q4 net profit

Shares of Action Construction Equipment rose 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday as company posted massive growth in the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4 net profit surged 921 percent at Rs 21.45 crore against Rs 2.10 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operation was up 50 percent at Rs 367.46 versus Rs 244.79 crore.

EBITDA or the operating profit increased to Rs 38.3 crore against Rs 8.97 crore.

Board of Directors of the company has recommended the dividend of 25 percent (50 paise per fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 2 each) for the financial year 2017-18 subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

At 13:49 hrs Action Construction Equipment was quoting at Rs 168.35, up Rs 4.85, or 2.97 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil