English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 520: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Zydus Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 520 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
    accumulate

    accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

    Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) Q4 EBITDA of Rs13bn (up 55% QoQ) was sharply ahead of our estimate aided by higher US sales led by gRevlimid and gTrokendi. We believe that company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches in US will help negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol. Moreover, ZYDUSLIF is also working on robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which are expected to materialize over next 2–3 years. Our FY24/25E EPS stands marginally stands increased by 1%/3%.


    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs520 (Rs480 earlier), based on FY25E earnings.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zydus Lifesciences - 19 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Zydus Lifesciences
    first published: May 20, 2023 11:17 am