Accumulate Zydus Lifesciences; target of Rs 480: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDUSLIF) Q3 profitability ex of gRevlimid was strong (with EBIDTA growth of +25%), aided by higher US and domestic formulation sales. We believe that company’s steady domestic franchise, strong balance sheet and potential new launches in US will help negate pricing pressure and likely competition in some key products like gAsacol in US. Moreover, ZYDUSLIF has initiated cost efficiency programs and is also working on robust pipeline of complex products including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which are expected to materialize over next 2– 3 years. Our FY24/25E EPS stands unchanged.



Outlook

We maintain our ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs480 (Rs465 earlier), as we roll forward to Dec 2024E earnings.

For all recommendations report, click here

Read More

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Zydus Lifesciences - 06 -02 - 2023 - prabhu