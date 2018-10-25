Accumulate Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 280: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Technologies

ZENT reported USD revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ (4.1% in CC terms) to USD 138mn (DCMe: USD 140mn) primarily led by inorganic growth (Indigo Slate revenue of USD 4mn) and healthy growth in Digital Services. INR revenue grew 7.1% QoQ to ` 9,687mn (DCMe: ` 9,795mn) positively impacted by rupee depreciation. EBIT margin declined 48bps QoQ to 10.4% (DCMe: 11%) due to negative impact of wage hike (-170bps) which offset by the positive impact of INR depreciation. PAT improved 13.6% QoQ to ` 934mn (DCMe: ` 871mn) on back of higher forex gain during the quarter.

Outlook

We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating with TP of ` 280 based on 14.5x one-year fwd. PER.

