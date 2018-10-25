App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 280: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 280 in its research report dated October 24, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Technologies


ZENT reported USD revenue growth of 2.3% QoQ (4.1% in CC terms) to USD 138mn (DCMe: USD 140mn) primarily led by inorganic growth (Indigo Slate revenue of USD 4mn) and healthy growth in Digital Services. INR revenue grew 7.1% QoQ to ` 9,687mn (DCMe: ` 9,795mn) positively impacted by rupee depreciation. EBIT margin declined 48bps QoQ to 10.4% (DCMe: 11%) due to negative impact of wage hike (-170bps) which offset by the positive impact of INR depreciation. PAT improved 13.6% QoQ to ` 934mn (DCMe: ` 871mn) on back of higher forex gain during the quarter.


Outlook


We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating with TP of ` 280 based on 14.5x one-year fwd. PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 05:26 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

