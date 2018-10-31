App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 05:11 PM IST

Accumulate Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 257: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 257 in its research report dated October 25, 2018.

Kotak Securities' research report on Zensar Technologies


Zensar's 2Q revenue grew by 2.3% QoQ in USD terms to USD 138mn (de growth of 0.7% sequentially without Indigo Slate), marginally below our estimate of USD 139mn. The lower growth can be attributed to lower than expected organic growth. EBITDA margins shrank by ~70bps QoQ to 12.9% primarily because of wage hikes and lower utilization which was offset by lower SG&A expenses.


Outlook


We maintain ACCUMULATE with a revised target price of Rs.257 (Rs.274 earlier).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

