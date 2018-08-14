App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 05:33 PM IST

Accumulate Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1430: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Zensar Technologies with a target price of Rs 1430 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Technologies


Revenue improvement during the quarter was primarily led by inorganic growth (4.6% QoQ) whereas organic growth reported 2% QoQ growth. Strong momentum in large deal wins and healthy margin improvement will aid profitability in the near term. ZENT is currently trading at fair valuations of 13.8x/11.5x FY20E/FY21E earnings. We upgrade our earnings estimate 3.5%/7.6%/9.8% for FY19E/FY20E/FY21E and upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier) with a Sep’19 TP of ` 1,430 based on 14.5x one yr. fwd. PER.


Outlook


We upgrade ZENT to ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier) led by healthy growth prospects (EPS CAGR of 27% - FY18-21E) and strong margin improvement in the near term; and rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 1,430 (` 1,320 earlier) based on 14.5x one-year fwd. PER.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 14, 2018 05:33 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Zensar Technologies

