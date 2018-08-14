Accumulate Zensar Technologies; target of Rs 1430: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Technologies

Revenue improvement during the quarter was primarily led by inorganic growth (4.6% QoQ) whereas organic growth reported 2% QoQ growth. Strong momentum in large deal wins and healthy margin improvement will aid profitability in the near term. ZENT is currently trading at fair valuations of 13.8x/11.5x FY20E/FY21E earnings. We upgrade our earnings estimate 3.5%/7.6%/9.8% for FY19E/FY20E/FY21E and upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier) with a Sep’19 TP of ` 1,430 based on 14.5x one yr. fwd. PER.

Outlook

We upgrade ZENT to ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier) led by healthy growth prospects (EPS CAGR of 27% - FY18-21E) and strong margin improvement in the near term; and rollover to Sep’19 target price of ` 1,430 (` 1,320 earlier) based on 14.5x one-year fwd. PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.