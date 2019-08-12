Accumulate Zensar Tech; target of Rs 240: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Zensar Tech

Zensar’s Q1FY20 revenue was lower than our estimate, due to conscious exit from its low-margin ROW business stream and muted growth in digital application services (adjusted revenues inline). The management remained confident on its deal wins (TCV of USD 160mn in Q1FY20) and its pipeline and expects it to exceed the previous year record deal wins of about USD 700mn. We believe that healthy deal wins and higher demand in digital services are likely to lead to strong revenue growth in the next few quarters. We retain our revenue estimate for FY20/FY21E in CC terms. Management is also confident of improving overall profitability and has guided for achieving the core EBITDA margins of 15% in the near term helped by levers like better utilization (fresher to start getting billed), automation and exit from ROW business.

Outlook

Given the strong initiative by the management to improve its OPM profile and factoring the same in our estimates we upgrade our rating on the stock to ACCUMULATE, with a TP of `240, based on 12x one-year fwd. PER.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289