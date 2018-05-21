Accumulate Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 623: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment reported EBITDA ahead of estimates, while PAT missed estimates on higher than expected effective tax rate. While earnings of the company are in line, reported balance sheet shows greater capital intensity required than we had earlier expected. Viewership assets of the company are strong, and growing, and we expect the stock shall continue to draw premium valuations. We value Zee Entertainment at 31x PER FY20E, or Rs 623 (Rs.610 earlier). ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier) as Zee TV's ratings performance reduces concerns relating with impending tariff order implementation.

Outlook

We expect elevated valuations of ZEEL to sustain; however, we believe the likelihood of a significant re-rating or positive earnings surprise is low while ZEEL continues to be in investment mode and earnings growth remains subdued. We see ZEEL as a buy into decline opportunity, as we upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier). We set a price target of Rs 623 (31X FY20E PER). Key risks to our investment view/ estimates include competitive risks, regulatory risks (notably the risks from tariff order rollout)

