App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 21, 2018 05:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Zee Entertainment Enterprises; target of Rs 623: Kotak Securities

Kotak Securities recommended accumulate rating on Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a target price of Rs 623 in its research report dated May 11, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Securities' research report on Zee Entertainment Enterprises


Zee Entertainment reported EBITDA ahead of estimates, while PAT missed estimates on higher than expected effective tax rate. While earnings of the company are in line, reported balance sheet shows greater capital intensity required than we had earlier expected. Viewership assets of the company are strong, and growing, and we expect the stock shall continue to draw premium valuations. We value Zee Entertainment at 31x PER FY20E, or Rs 623 (Rs.610 earlier). ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier) as Zee TV's ratings performance reduces concerns relating with impending tariff order implementation.


Outlook


We expect elevated valuations of ZEEL to sustain; however, we believe the likelihood of a significant re-rating or positive earnings surprise is low while ZEEL continues to be in investment mode and earnings growth remains subdued. We see ZEEL as a buy into decline opportunity, as we upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (REDUCE earlier). We set a price target of Rs 623 (31X FY20E PER).   Key risks to our investment view/ estimates include competitive risks, regulatory risks (notably the risks from tariff order rollout)


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #Kotak Securities #Recommendations #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

most popular

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

147 stocks hit fresh all-time highs in May; should you buy now?

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Nifty corrects for 5th day, Sensex sheds 232 pts; Nifty Midcap dives 321 pts amid weak earnings

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Karnataka Polls 2018: Challenges abound, but shared fear of losing power may keep Cong, JD(S) together

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.