you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 327: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Wonderla Holidays with a target price of Rs 327 in its research report dated May 17, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Wonderla posted good set of numbers in Q42019. Revenue grew 10.4% YoY, driven by a 6.8% YoY growth in footfalls and a 2.6% rise in ARPU. Kochi park has stabilized after the floods. All three parks witnessed positive trend in top-line and footfall growth in Q4. However, the overall footfall growth during the quarter was restricted by festive season shift to Q1FY20 (vs Q4 last year) and delayed school vacations. We have revised our estimates marginally to factor in Q4 performance.


Outlook


Valuing the stock at 12x FY20E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of ` 327. Maintain Accumulate. Going ahead, we believe that footfalls are likely to rise, due to calibrated pricing, an increase in marketing/promotions, and tie ups with online portals. Further, a favorable base of last year should help Wonderla to post higher growth in the ensuing quarters.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 13, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

