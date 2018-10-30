App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 05:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 302: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Wonderla Holidays with a target price of Rs 302 in its research report dated October 29, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Wonderla Holidays


Net Sales decreased 16.4% YoY to ` 413mn, due to 26% decline in footfalls. Footfall decline was primarily led by 61% footfall decrease in Kochi due to floods and shift in festive season. The Hyderabad park also posted 5.9% footfall drop due to uneven rains during the quarter. Nevertheless, Bangalore park witnessed 4% increase in footfalls as it witnessed better response from Chennai visitors. Wonderla continued to witness increase in non-ticket ARPU across parks. Going ahead, we believe that footfalls would increase with calibrated pricing and increase in marketing. Further, Bangalore and Hyderabad park would report strong growth on a favorable base. In addition, better monsoon, expected improvement in the overall economy and changing macros would abet Wonderla to post higher growth in the ensuing quarters.


Outlook


We have revised our estimates to factor in Q2 performance and expected decline in footfalls in Kochi park due to Sabarimala issues in Q3FY19. Valuing at 12x FY20E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of ` 302. Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 05:18 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Wonderla Holidays

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.