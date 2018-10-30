Accumulate Wonderla Holidays; target of Rs 302: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Wonderla Holidays

Net Sales decreased 16.4% YoY to ` 413mn, due to 26% decline in footfalls. Footfall decline was primarily led by 61% footfall decrease in Kochi due to floods and shift in festive season. The Hyderabad park also posted 5.9% footfall drop due to uneven rains during the quarter. Nevertheless, Bangalore park witnessed 4% increase in footfalls as it witnessed better response from Chennai visitors. Wonderla continued to witness increase in non-ticket ARPU across parks. Going ahead, we believe that footfalls would increase with calibrated pricing and increase in marketing. Further, Bangalore and Hyderabad park would report strong growth on a favorable base. In addition, better monsoon, expected improvement in the overall economy and changing macros would abet Wonderla to post higher growth in the ensuing quarters.

Outlook

We have revised our estimates to factor in Q2 performance and expected decline in footfalls in Kochi park due to Sabarimala issues in Q3FY19. Valuing at 12x FY20E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a TP of ` 302. Maintain Accumulate.

