    Accumulate Wipro; target of Rs 471: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 471 in its research report dated October 13, 2022.

    October 13, 2022 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Wipro


    Wipro Ltd (WPRO) Q2FY23 performance was in line with our estimate. Dollar revenue stood at USD 2,798mn (KRChoksey est. USD 2,800Mn), up 4.1% in constant currency. Rupee revenue grew by 4.7% QoQ to INR 225,397Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 225,680Mn), including a 130bp gain from the Rizing acquisition. Volatility in Europe (partly on account of acquisitions) and APMEA has dragged down the operating margin to 14.0% QoQ. Company reported a net profit of INR 26,590Mn with margin of 11.8%. Management is already experiencing a slowdown in consulting business, partially offset by cross selling in services. We remain concerned given the vulnerability of consulting business due to its early cycle nature. The low employee addition in 2QFY23 leads to near term growth concerns. Wipro has several gaps in portfolio that requires both organic and inorganic investments to deliver at par with its Tier I peers. M&A as a key part of growth strategy, inorganic growth to play as a margindilutive tool in the near term.


    Outlook


    Our target price of INR 471 is based on 18x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of ~10.2% over FY22-24E.


    At 15:31 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 380.00, down Rs 27.75, or 6.81 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 392.25 and an intraday low of Rs 378.10.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,824,328 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 587,571 shares, an increase of 210.49 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.85 percent or Rs 3.45 at Rs 407.75.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 384.60 on 14 October, 2021 and 26 September, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 48.63 percent below its 52-week high and 1.2 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 208,454.31 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 13, 2022 03:37 pm
