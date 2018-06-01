App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Wabco India; target of Rs 8086: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Wabco India with a target price of Rs 8086 in its research report dated May 28, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wabco India


For Q4FY18, Wabco India (WIL) reported net profit of Rs772mn, up 56% YoY and 21% QoQ, but below PLe of Rs822mn. While overall revenue for the quarter was ahead of our expectations at Rs7.85bn (~9% above PLe), growing 36% YoY/21% QoQ (where other operating income was higher 45% YoY), operating performance missed estimates with EBITDA margin lowering to 110bps QoQ (higher 90bps YoY) to 14.3% (PLe: 17%). Disappointment in OPM was mainly on account of gross margins being lower 320bps YoY and 310bps QoQ, whereas other expenses and staff costs as a % of sales declined ~350bps YoY (down 120bps QoQ) and 40bps YoY (down 80bps QoQ), respectively.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs8,086 (earlier Rs8820), at 36x Mar'20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 1, 2018 04:28 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #WABCO India

