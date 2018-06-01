Accumulate Wabco India; target of Rs 8086: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Wabco India

For Q4FY18, Wabco India (WIL) reported net profit of Rs772mn, up 56% YoY and 21% QoQ, but below PLe of Rs822mn. While overall revenue for the quarter was ahead of our expectations at Rs7.85bn (~9% above PLe), growing 36% YoY/21% QoQ (where other operating income was higher 45% YoY), operating performance missed estimates with EBITDA margin lowering to 110bps QoQ (higher 90bps YoY) to 14.3% (PLe: 17%). Disappointment in OPM was mainly on account of gross margins being lower 320bps YoY and 310bps QoQ, whereas other expenses and staff costs as a % of sales declined ~350bps YoY (down 120bps QoQ) and 40bps YoY (down 80bps QoQ), respectively.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a target price of Rs8,086 (earlier Rs8820), at 36x Mar'20E EPS.

